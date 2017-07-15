WEEKEND DEBATE: Who are 2017’s biggest overachievers so far?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s been a hell of a season so far.

Topsy-turvy doesn’t do it justice; we’re arguably in the midst of the most unpredictable season in years – and not just at Super League level.

Our weekly Facebook Live Q&A, the Friday Forum, has our team debating plenty each week: but this week, we’re focusing on the sport’s overachievers for our weekend debate. There are plenty of contenders to pick from – who gets the nod for you? And who might we have missed?

Salford Red Devils

Things haven’t been too great of late for Ian Watson’s side – but in the last four of the Challenge Cup and still in the Super League play-off places? It’s been a 2017 to remember so far for Salford Red Devils. Whether they keep it up remains to be seen, but from where they were 12 months ago, it’s been a superb revival from the Red Devils.

Wakefield Trinity

Joining Salford in arguably the most unlikely top four in years are Wakefield Trinity following their win at Widnes on Friday night. Trinity, the tip of many people year in, year out to be languishing at the bottom, aren’t just in the top eight this year: they’re genuine contenders for the play-offs and, who knows, maybe even Old Trafford at this rate.

Halifax

With their players having to take a pay cut at the start of the year, things looked bleak for Halifax. But Richard Marshall has worked wonders in West Yorkshire once again, and Fax are in pole position for the Qualifiers in 2017. One more win should do it: and what an achievement that would be.

Sheffield Eagles

Like Halifax, Sheffield were in a bit of disarray at the start of the year. But was there ever any doubting Mark Aston’s side and their ability to stay well away from trouble. As things stand, they are eight points clear of the drop zone despite having to play out of the city this year. If, as looks likely, Aston keeps the Eagles up, they can look forward with confidence if they get back into Sheffield.

Newcastle Thunder

The spotlight in League 1 is being hogged by Toronto Wolfpack – and perhaps rightly so, given the way they’re cantering through the league. But the race for the play-offs is equally enthralling: don’t forget that someone else will be joining Toronto in the Championship next year. And with six wins in a row to move them on the brink of the play-offs, what a story it would be if Newcastle joined the Wolfpack.