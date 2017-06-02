The weekend’s action in South Wales…

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

There are two exciting Rugby League encounters on Saturday in South Wales, and one on Sunday, as the six teams continue to fight for supremacy in the Premier League, writes Ian Golden.

On Saturday at Pyle RFC, Bridgend Blue Bulls entertain Valley Cougars (kick-off 2.00pm). The Bulls are Welsh Conference Champions whilst Valley Cougars reached the last three finals of the now defunct Conference South, winning it in 2014.

It will be the ultimate meeting of Wales’ two most successful community clubs and both clubs are looking forward to the encounter.

Bridgend team manager Stephen Smith said: “We welcome the Valley Cougars to Pyle RFC after their successfully spell in the CLS. This will be the toughest game of the season in front of our passionate home crowd.

“After a break for some of our players following last week’s Origin series, I’m sure the Cougars players who were involved will come to Pyle with their tails up.”

Torfaen Tigers face old rivals West Wales Raiders at Cwmbran RFC (kick-off 2.30pm). The two clubs have had many meetings in previous years and they are normally high scoring affairs.

All the age groups will meet for the first time this weekend. Saturday sees the seniors open up the weekend followed by Under 13s, 15s, and 17s on the Sunday.

Raiders’ director Andrew Thorne said: “This week has been very busy for the club with lots of changes in the pipeline, so we are looking forward to getting back to action in the Welsh Premier League.

“We are travelling to Cwmbran to face Torfaen this weekend. We always know we are in for a tough game especially at their home ground, there are some quality players at Torfaen and we will have to be on our game if we want to come out the winners. We have seen a number of new players at all ages start at the club and that can only be a good thing for the growth of the sport.”

Finally, on Sunday, a strengthened Rhondda Outlaws will be looking for their first win when they face Cardiff Blue Dragons at Sardis Road in Pontypridd.

“We’re continuing to have large numbers in training,” said Outlaws’ coach James Allen. “We know it’s going to be a tough debut season for us but we’ll go into the Cardiff game with confidence as always. We hope to draw a large crowd at Sardis Road on Sunday with all the Champions League festivities out of the way.”

Also on Sunday, Aber Valley Wolves travel to the Bridgend County Borough triple header of Rugby League, their 13s and 15s at Pyle to face the Blue Bulls with the 17s off to Llanharan to meet SW Rabbitohs. The final game, at under 14 level, sees Merthyr’s DC Wildcats host Cardiff Blue Dragons.

Saturday 3 June 2017

SOUTH WALES PREMIER LEAGUE: Torfaen Tigers v West Wales Raiders (Cwmbran RFC, 2.30pm)

Bridgend Blue Bulls v Valley Cougars (Pyle RFC, 2.00pm)

Sunday 4 June 2017

SOUTH WALES PREMIER LEAGUE: Rhondda Outlaws v Cardiff Blue Dragons (Sardis Road, Pontypridd, 2.30pm)

UNDER 17S

Torfaen Tigers v West Wales Raiders

SW Rabbitohs v Aber Valley Wolves

UNDER 15S

Torfaen Tigers v West Wales Raiders

Bridgend Blue Bulls v Aber Valley Wolves

UNDER 13S

DC Wildcats v Cardiff Blue Dragons

Torfaen Tigers v West Wales Raiders

Bridgend Blue Bulls v Aber Valley Wolves