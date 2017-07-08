The weekend’s NRL results

The weekend’s NRL results

Sydney Roosters 14 South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 (Friday)

Roosters: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Daniel Tupou , 3 Latrell Mitchell , 4 Mitchell Aubusson, 5 Joseph Manu, 17 Mitchell Cornish, 7 Luke Keary, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jakob Friend (C), 10 Zane Tetevano, 11 Ryan Matterson, 12 Aidan Guerra, 13 Isaac Liu; Interchange: 6 Connor Watson, 14 Kane Evans, 16 Lindsay Collins, 18 Nat Butcher.

Tries: Manu, Guerra; Goals: Gordon 3

Rabbitohs: 1 Cody Walker, 2 Alexander Johnston, 3 Aaron Gray, 4 Bryson Goodwin, 5 Braidon Burns, 6 John Sutton, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Robbie Farah, 10 David Tyrrell, 11 Tyrell Fuimaono, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess (C); Interchange: 14 Damien Cook, 15 Jason Clark, 16 Zane Musgrove, 17 George Burgess. Tries: Farah, Goodwin; Goals: Reynolds 2

Half-time: 8-0. Attendance: 16,245.
Penrith Panthers 16 Manly Sea Eagles 8 (Saturday)

Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Tyrone Peachey, 4 Waqa Blake, 5 Dallin Watene Zelezniak, 6 Matt Moylan (c), 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 James Tamou, 9 Mitch Rein, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Corey Harawira-Naera, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 Trent Merrin; Interchange: 14 Sione Katoa, 15 Leilani Latu, 16 Tim Browne, 17 Sitaleki Akauola

Tries: Tamou, Watene-Zelezniak; Goals: Cleary 4

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Matthew Wright, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 16 Shaun Lane, 13 Darcy Lussick; Interchange: 14 Cameron Cullen, 15 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Addin Fonua-Blake, 20 Brad Parker

Tries: Walker, T Trbojevic

Half-time: 12-4. Attendance: 14,625

 

Melbourne Storm 6 Parramatta Eels 22 (Saturday)

Storm: 1 Jahrome Hughes, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 19 Young Tonumaipea, 4 Cheyse Blair, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Ryley Jacks, 7 Brodie Croft, 8 Jesse Bromwich (c), 9 Slade Griffin, 15 Nate Myles, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Dale Finucane; Interchange: 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 14 Kenneath Bromwich, 16 Mark Nicholls, 17 Joe Stimson.

Tries: Hughes; Goals: Stimson 1

Eels: 1 Clinton Gutherson, 2 Semi Radradra, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 Bevan French, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 18 Siosaia Vave, 9 Cameron King, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 15 Kenny Edwards, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown; Interchange: 8 Daniel Alvaro, 14 David Gower, 16 Suaia Matagi, 17 Will Smith.

Tries: French, Moses, Radrada, Gutherson; Goals: Gutherson 3

Half-time 6-16. Attendance 

To be updated

Full coverage of the weekend’s NRL action can be found in Monday’s League Express

