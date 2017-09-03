This Weekend’s Results: Wigan bounce back from Wembley defeat
Super League – Super 8s
Leeds Rhinos 38-26 Hull FC
Huddersfield Giants 16-24 Castleford Tigers
Salford Red Devils 18-43 Wakefield Trinity
St Helens 16-26 Wigan Warriors
Super League – The Qualifiers
London Broncos 38-40 Warrington Wolves
Featherstone Rovers 18-30 Hull KR
Leigh Centurions 8-24 Widnes Vikings
Halifax 0-24 Catalans Dragons
Championship Shield
Sheffield Eagles 18-32 Bradford Bulls
Rochdale Hornets 16-8 Swinton Lions
Oldham 18-24 Toulouse Olympique
Batley Bulldogs 38-0 Dewsbury Rams
League 1 – Super 8s
Toronto Wolfpack 36-18 Whitehaven
Barrow Raiders 36-14 Workington Town
Newcastle Thunder 34-8 Keighley Cougars
York City Knights 21-21 Doncaster
League 1 Shield
North Wales Crusaders 16-22 Coventry Bears
London Skolars 42-22 Hemel Stags
Gloucestershire All Golds 12-18 Oxford
Hunslet 64-7 South Wales Ironmen
