This Weekend’s Results: Wigan bounce back from Wembley defeat

Super League – Super 8s

Leeds Rhinos 38-26 Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants 16-24 Castleford Tigers

Salford Red Devils 18-43 Wakefield Trinity

St Helens 16-26 Wigan Warriors

Super League – The Qualifiers

London Broncos 38-40 Warrington Wolves

Featherstone Rovers 18-30 Hull KR

Leigh Centurions 8-24 Widnes Vikings

Halifax 0-24 Catalans Dragons

Championship Shield

Sheffield Eagles 18-32 Bradford Bulls

Rochdale Hornets 16-8 Swinton Lions

Oldham 18-24 Toulouse Olympique

Batley Bulldogs 38-0 Dewsbury Rams

League 1 – Super 8s

Toronto Wolfpack 36-18 Whitehaven

Barrow Raiders 36-14 Workington Town

Newcastle Thunder 34-8 Keighley Cougars

York City Knights 21-21 Doncaster

League 1 Shield

North Wales Crusaders 16-22 Coventry Bears

London Skolars 42-22 Hemel Stags

Gloucestershire All Golds 12-18 Oxford

Hunslet 64-7 South Wales Ironmen

