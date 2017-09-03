This Weekend’s Results: Wigan bounce back from Wembley defeat

Alex Davis
By Alex Davis September 3, 2017 17:37

This Weekend’s Results: Wigan bounce back from Wembley defeat

Super League – Super 8s

Leeds Rhinos 38-26 Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants 16-24 Castleford Tigers

Salford Red Devils 18-43 Wakefield Trinity

St Helens 16-26 Wigan Warriors

Super League – The Qualifiers

London Broncos 38-40 Warrington Wolves

Featherstone Rovers 18-30 Hull KR

Leigh Centurions 8-24 Widnes Vikings

Halifax 0-24 Catalans Dragons

Championship Shield

Sheffield Eagles 18-32 Bradford Bulls

Rochdale Hornets 16-8 Swinton Lions

Oldham 18-24 Toulouse Olympique

Batley Bulldogs 38-0 Dewsbury Rams

League 1 – Super 8s

Toronto Wolfpack 36-18 Whitehaven

Barrow Raiders 36-14 Workington Town

Newcastle Thunder 34-8 Keighley Cougars

York City Knights 21-21 Doncaster

League 1 Shield

North Wales Crusaders 16-22 Coventry Bears

London Skolars 42-22 Hemel Stags

Gloucestershire All Golds 12-18 Oxford

Hunslet 64-7 South Wales Ironmen

Full coverage of all the weekend’s matches will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express, available in the shops and online from Sunday evening.

Super League

The Qualifiers

Championship Shield

League 1

International

NRL

Grassroots

