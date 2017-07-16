The weekend’s Rugby League Results
Betfred Super League
St Helens 46 Catalans Dragons 28
Kingstone Press Championship
Batley Bulldogs 23 Bradford Bulls 16
Featherstone Rovers 8 Halifax 28
Hull Kingston Rovers 30 Toulouse Olympique 31
Rochdale Hornets 18 London Broncos 58
Sheffield Eagles 42 Oldham 28
Swinton Lions 20 Dewsbury Rams 42
Kingstone Press League 1
Coventry Bears 13 North Wales Crusaders 36
Gloucestershire All Golds 4 Doncaster 42
Hunslet 26 Newcastle Thunder 25
Keighley Cougars 92 Oxford 6
London Skolars 36 South Wales Ironmen 16
Toronto Wolfpack 74 Hemel Stags 16
Whitehaven 32 Barrow Raiders 6
York City Knights 34 Workington Town 0
