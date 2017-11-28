Welham signs contract extension at Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils centre Kris Welham has signed a new one-year contract extension.

Welham proved to be an astute addition to Ian Watson’s squad last year, scoring 12 tries in 29 appearances following his move from Bradford Bulls.

He joined the club on a two-year deal but has now added a further year to his existing deal that will keep him with the club until the end of 2019.

“I’m delighted to add another year to my current contract here at Salford,” he said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my first season here as we managed to finish in the top four after the regular Super League season as well as reach the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

“The aim for us as a group is to carry on building this season and continue to make Salford a force on the field which I’m definitely looking forward to being a part of.”

Salford Red Devils CEO, Ian Blease, added: “For me Kris was one of our standout performers last season and was always there to take the hard balls in from our own half as well as finishing them at the other end of the field.

“He slotted in well after arriving from Bradford and became a regular starter for the side and we know how difficult high-performing centres are to come by.

“Kris is ambitious and hungry to help Salford continue in a positive direction and we’ve rewarded him with a contract extension due to his performances last season.”