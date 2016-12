0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Student and College Rugby League is taking a break over the Christmas period.

The Student Rugby League will swing back into action on Wednesday 18 January.

College Rugby League, however, relaunches with a truncated programme at the turn of the year.

Fixtures

Wednesday 4 January 2017

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Furness v Bishop Burton.

NORTH EAST 2: NC Pontefract A v Craven.