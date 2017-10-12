Welsh confirm line-up for German clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

WALES Dragonhearts have named their 19-man squad to take on Germany this Saturday at Glamorgan Wanderers in Cardiff (kick-off 3pm) writes Ian Golden.

The process for selection has been going on since the end of July when a Probables side beat a British Army side at Stebonheath Park in Llanelli.

Following this in September, the North Wales Origin side narrowly beat a South Wales Possibles line up at Queensway Stadium in Wrexham.

From the three sides, a 27-man training squad was selected to be a part of a short programme which involved a big warm up victory over Devon County.

Dragonhearts head coach Andrew Thorne and assistant Peter Tiffin then sat down and looked at everything regarding the programme before deciding upon their 18-man squad for the game against the full German national side.

Both coaches were involved in last year’s hard-fought 40-32 victory in Germany and realised how difficult a fixture it will be this weekend.

Thorne said: “It has been a very difficult selection process with everyone putting their hand up. We had a final session last weekend at Parc Y Scarlets and the effort from all the boys was outstanding, which made it even more difficult to only select 18.

“We’ll face a tough Germany side who will be determined to win after last year’s close game and I know it’ll be very entertaining for all the fans.”

Dragonhearts (from): Andrew Oakden, (Chester Gladiators), Ben Stelmaszek (Flintshire Falcons), Mark Jones (Rhondda Outlaws), Sam Baker, Matt Cummins, Kurtis Haille, Jarrad Hinnem, Louis Pengelly (all Torfaen Tigers), Scott Britton, Ethan Coombes, Scott Giles, Lee Goddard, Dafydd Hellard, Dean Higgs, Mike Hurley, Shane Lee, Liam Watton (all Valley Cougars), Mathew Davies, Ben Swift (both West Wales Raiders).