West Wales coach ready to tackle “toughest job”

New West Wales Raiders coach Kim Williams could call on a couple of fellow Australians to strengthen his squad for the 2019 League 1 campaign.

But the man tasked with the so-called ‘toughest job in Rugby League’ insists his long-term aim is to field a side full of local talent.

The Llanelli club has come in for criticism after failing to pick up a point in 2018.

The Raiders were also beaten by Bradford in the Challenge Cup, so becoming the first side to lose every game in a season since Nottingham City in 1991-92.

Williams was present for the final game at Newcastle Thunder, where the Raiders had only one substitute and went down to a 98-6 defeat, taking their points against tally to 2,106 in 26 matches.

“Everyone can see it’s been a tough season,” said the 47-year-old former Melbourne Storm performance manager, who has spent the last three years coaching Rockhampton-based Queensland Cup side Central Capras.

“For whatever reason, there has been a lack of commitment to training, and if you don’t train well, you don’t play well.

“We have great facilities, and as head coach, I must provide a professional environment in which players are engaged and continually learn.

“There are plenty of talented players in West Wales, and I aim to enhance the work the club has already done in term of building links with community teams and colleges.

“I have a strong development background, which I want to put to good use here, and the way the club is trying to grow organically appeals to me.

“But in the short term, we need a boost, and I’ve been looking both at the immediate locality and at bringing in some high-quality players from outside the region.

“Obviously I have experience of the Australian game, and if we can work within the rules and regulations, we’ll maybe try to bring a couple of players over.”