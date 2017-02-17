Westerman keen to show his worth to watching Wayne Bennett

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves forward Joe Westerman has admitted Saturday’s World Club Series game against Brisbane is an ideal opportunity to show his worth to watching England and Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

Westerman has not been in the England fold since 2014, but having only missed two games throughout the whole of last season, he is eyeing up Saturday night as an ideal chance to prove to Bennett he can muscle his way into the World Cup squad.

“It’s definitely on my mind to put on a show,” he said.

“You’re playing against a team who are one of the best in the world, and we’re one of the best in our country so if you can show your worth against Brisbane then you’re going to put yourself out there.

“There’s no better game to do it too against a side where the England coach is in charge and watching on. I’m looking forward to putting my boots on and getting back out there.”

Wolves coach Tony Smith also backed up Westerman, saying he will be keen to put on a strong display on Saturday.

“There will be a few of our guys looking to put their best foot forward, and I guess Joe is in that bracket,” Smith said. “He was by far our strongest player at the weekend and I’m sure he’d like to put a strong showing in against the current England coach.”

Westerman also admits he and Warrington will treat Saturday’s clash as a game with the feel of an international.

Victory for the Wolves would be the first for Super League since the inaugural World Club Series in 2015, and Westerman says he’s excited by the different challenge of taking on an NRL side.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“It’s a different challenge and it’s something a bit different. I’ve not watched much NRL; you know the players and what they can do but having not seen a great deal it’ll be a different approach and a fresh challenge.

“It’ll be different, for sure. We’ll do video like we always do on them but you’re never quite sure how they play as much as a normal Super League side. We’ll treat it more like an international game really – it’s two top class sides going up against each other.”