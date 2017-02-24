Wests focus on Haydock in Challenge Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

SHUN TAMURA, the manager of Wests Warriors, admits that he doesn’t know too much about Haydock, who will head down to London from St Helens for tomorrow’s third round tie in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

He is aware, however, that the North West Men’s League champions have, like Wests, picked up a couple of notable scalps in reaching this stage.

Wests claimed the success of the second round with their 26-0 win at Featherstone Lions, of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s First Division. But Haydock were the king-pins of the opening stage, with a notable victory at Wath Brow Hornets – and the Lancastrian outfit are playing in London after following up that success with an equally impressive scalp, in the second round, in the shape of BARLA National Cup holders Thornhill Trojans.

Tamura said: “The tie has attracted a lot of interest among sports fans, particularly Rugby League supporters, in London.

“From what we’ve heard Haydock are a good enough side to play in the National Conference League, and that’s exactly the kind of opposition we want to be facing as often as possible as we continue our development.

“It will be a tough game, with a lot at stake as both teams seek to progress further in the Challenge Cup.”

The match will be hosted by London Skolars, at the New River Stadium, and Tamura said: “Our players are still buzzing after the win at Featherstone. We hope to be at full strength as one of our injured lads, Joss Hutchison, has made a full recovery.

“We understand that Haydock are fetching a lot of supporters down, many of whom are planning to have a good night in London.

“Our aim is to have a good game on the field of play, and make friends off it. That’s what Rugby League is all about.”