Wests too good for Burgess’ Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers got their NRL season up and running with a convincing 34-18 victory over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Souths, featuring both Sam and Tom Burgess, took the lead through Bryson Goodwin, however the Tigers hit back with tries through Ava Seumanufagai, James Tedesco and Chris Lawrence.

Greg Inglis pulled one back just before half-time to cut the arrears to 10 but limped off shortly afterwards with a knee injury.

Without the Australian international, Wests punished the Rabbitohs as Mitchell Moses scored an incredible try before Luke Brooks and Moses Suli added further emphasis to the scoreline.

Goodwin completed his hat-trick with two further tries for Michael McGuire’s side, but it was only a consolation for the Rabbitohs.

Tigers: Tedesco, Nofoaluma, Naiqama, Chee Kam, Suli, Moses, Brooks, Woods (C), McIlwrick, Seumanufagai, Sue, Lawrence, Taylor. Subs: Idris, Grant, Aloiai, Littlejohn

Rabbitohs: Inglis (C), Johnston, Hunt, Talakai, Goodwin, Walker, Kelly, Musgrove, Farah, Tyrrell, Sutton, Turner, S Burgess. Subs: Cook, Clark, T Burgess, Rochow