Wests stun Featherstone in Challenge Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

LONDON outfit Wests Warriors pulled off a sensational 26-0 victory at Featherstone Lions, of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s First Division, in today’s Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup second round.

Notable results elsewhere include a 30-20 win for North West Men’s League champions Haydock over NCL Division Two side Thornhill Trojans, and a 34-10 success for Conference champions Siddal at Pilkington Recs, who led 10-0 at the break.

Reports on all games, and photographs, will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.

The nine surviving sides will be joined by all 16 Kingstone Press League 1 clubs, including Toronto Wolfpack, in the third round draw, with fixtures scheduled for 25/26 February.

The draw will be streamed exclusively live on the BBC Sport website from 7.00pm, at http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league

Saturday 11 February 2017

LADBROKES CHALLENGE CUP (ROUND TWO): Featherstone Lions 0 Wests Warriors 26; Haydock 30 Thornhill Trojans 20; Kells 14 Rochdale Mayfield 16; London Chargers 12 Fryston Warriors 40; Myton Warriors 18 York Acorn 4; Pilkington Recs 10 Siddal 34; West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders postponed (waterlogged pitch); Wigan St Patrick’s 18 Egremont Rangers 28.