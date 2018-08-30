Westwood to go round again after signing new deal

Warrington Wolves star Ben Westwood is set to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for another year, League Express understands.

Westwood celebrated his 37th birthday in July, having joined the Wolves from Wakefield Trinity in 2002, since when he has been a regular, having made more than 400 Super League appearances for the club. He is one of the few players still in the game who made their first-grade debut before the turn of the century.

In Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final Westwood left the field for a head test in the first half, but returned to the field later, almost scoring a try in the 67th minute, but he was unable to hold on to the ball.

League Express understands that a deal has been agreed for another year and it is expected to be signed soon.

Meanwhile Warrington try scorer George King has confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in the game, confirming he will be joining Wakefield Trinity next season, which League Express reported in July.

“It is going to be really emotional leaving the club,” he said.

“They have been so good to me over the years and I can only thank them for making me the player I am today.

“I can’t wait to go to Wakefield and hopefully be back here at Wembley again.”