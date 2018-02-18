What’s Inside League Express: 19th February edition

Where to start this week?
It’s been another busy week in the world of rugby league, and as well as the opening weekend of the new League 1 season, this week’s edition has all the biggest stories from the sport. Available to read as early as 9:30pm tonight if you download the app from your App Store, here’s what we’ve got for you this week:
- We’ve got more details on Wayne Bennett’s impending appointment as England coach – as well as a twist in the story reported last week concerning Castleford’s Daryl Powell joining him in the national setup..
- ..plus, there’s more details on the proposed Test against New Zealand in Denver.
- There’s a big meeting in the sport this week – and we’ve got details of something which could have a huge impact on the future of League 1. Third-tier fans, don’t miss this week’s edition.
- Leeds return to England with their pride intact – but no World Club Challenge trophy. Hear from their key men after the defeat to Melbourne on Friday.
- Wakefield fans, we ask your coach about the rumours linking NRL sides with a move for Tom Johnstone – and Chris Chester has got plenty to say..
- There’s off-field news at Salford – where we reveal the ins and outs of their latest accounts, which were recently filed several months late.
- Wigan director Kris Radlinski has got high ambitions for rugby league and the Warriors – he’s targeting a worldwide tour in the future. Read our exclusive interview with him this week.
- Hear from Oliver Roberts – who reveals why he turned down the NRL to stay at Huddersfield.
- There’s an impassioned plea from Catalans coach Steve McNamara.. who is asking for time to rebuild the Dragons.