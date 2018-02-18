You are here

What’s Inside League Express: 19th February edition

Aaron Bower

Where to start this week?

It’s been another busy week in the world of rugby league, and as well as the opening weekend of the new League 1 season, this week’s edition has all the biggest stories from the sport. Available to read as early as 9:30pm tonight if you download the app from your App Store, here’s what we’ve got for you this week:

  • We’ve got more details on Wayne Bennett’s impending appointment as England coach – as well as a twist in the story reported last week concerning Castleford’s Daryl Powell joining him in the national setup..
  • ..plus, there’s more details on the proposed Test against New Zealand in Denver.
  • There’s a big meeting in the sport this week – and we’ve got details of something which could have a huge impact on the future of League 1. Third-tier fans, don’t miss this week’s edition.
  • Leeds return to England with their pride intact – but no World Club Challenge trophy. Hear from their key men after the defeat to Melbourne on Friday.
  • Wakefield fans, we ask your coach about the rumours linking NRL sides with a move for Tom Johnstone – and Chris Chester has got plenty to say..
  • There’s off-field news at Salford – where we reveal the ins and outs of their latest accounts, which were recently filed several months late.
  • Wigan director Kris Radlinski has got high ambitions for rugby league and the Warriors – he’s targeting a worldwide tour in the future. Read our exclusive interview with him this week.
  • Hear from Oliver Roberts – who reveals why he turned down the NRL to stay at Huddersfield.
  • There’s an impassioned plea from Catalans coach Steve McNamara.. who is asking for time to rebuild the Dragons.