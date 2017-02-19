What’s Inside League Express: 20th February edition
Super League is thriving after a brilliant weekend for the competition in the World Club Series – and this week’s League Express is the ultimate souvenir to celebrate a British whitewash over the NRL!
As well as the reports and reaction from both games this weekend, there’s all of this to get your teeth into:
- Nigel Wood speaks after Super League’s clean sweep in the World Club Series – it’s an interesting read, too..
- Shaun Wane reveals how it’s time for Super League to pat itself on the back after a great weekend.
- We bring news surrounding Castleford’s legal battle against former winger Denny Solomona..
- Adam Pearson speaks exclusively to us about Hull FC not being in the World Club Series
- There’s a worrying injury blow for both Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Centurions.
- Gary Hetherington gives us the latest on the James Segeyaro situation
- Referees chief Steve Ganson speaks about THAT ruling involving players passing the ball at opposition to win a penalty – his response may surprise you!
- Wakefield coach Chris Chester reveals which players he is looking to secure game-time elsewhere ahead of Trinity’s trip to Huddersfield
- Salford hero Gareth O’Brien reveals why the Red Devils have got reasons to be optimistic in 2017.
- There’s news from Wigan owner Ian Lenagan about the league structure and changes that could be made to it..
- Warrington’s Joe Westerman speaks about his desire to get back into the England fold this year
- There’s reports and reaction from all the Championship games this weekend, as well as all the League 1 Cup action.
- If you thought Super League’s clean sweep was a shock, how about this – Garry Schofield writes a POSITIVE column!
All that, and so much more. The usual columnists, the usual features – what else do you need to kick-start your week and celebrate Super League success?