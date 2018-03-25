What’s Inside League Express: 26th March edition

With Easter just around the corner, this week’s League Express has all the big rugby league issues covered as the most hectic period of the year approaches.
With stories on and off the field grabbing the headlines over the last seven days, here’s a look at what we’ve got in store for you in this week’s paper – which you can read from 9:30pm on Sunday night by downloading the League Express App or visiting TotalRL.com/LE:
- We’ve the latest on the furore surrounding England’s clash with New Zealand in Denver – as the RFL prepare to hit back at criticism of the game from Down Under.
- We’ll tell you why the RFL are confident the game will go ahead – and how they are planning to fire back at the critics.
- Castleford fans, we’ve a bumper in-depth Q&A with new head of rugby Jon Wells, who talks everything from reserve grade to the new stadium, and recruitment to the league structure. Do not miss it.
- Back on England, and captain Sean O’Loughlin reveals exclusively to us what his international future holds. Is he retiring? Or will he play on? Find out in this week’s League Express.
- We’ll bring you details of Hull KR’s continued interest in Rob Lui – as well as news of another half-back they are monitoring closely.
- There’s details on the coaching situation at Leigh Centurions – as one big name in Australia turns down the chance to become their new head coach.
- Another big name at Huddersfield reveals he’s in talks over a new deal – find out who it is in this week’s paper, Giants fans.
- One Super League coach doesn’t hold back on the obstruction call in the game – as he calls for ‘common sense’ on the much-maligned ruling.
- There’s an exclusive interview with Warrington winger Josh Charnley upon his return to rugby league – and how his time in union may well benefit him and the Wolves moving forward.