What’s Inside League Express: 27th March edition
To get the paper as soon as it’s released on Sunday night, click here!
The weekend may well be over, but the new week can start with a bang with the new copy of League Express!
We have new Super League leaders, movement in the Championship and League 1 and it’s been another non-stop week for the sport. We hit newsstands on Monday morning – but if you fancy getting the paper digitally at around 9pm, here’s a taster of what you can expect..
- An insight into the RFL’s funding from Sport England; how it compares with other sports, and how there still may be more money to come..
- We provide an update on Widnes coach Denis Betts’ future – and the Super League half-back the Vikings tried, but failed, to sign recently.
- Hull FC’s Motu Tony reveals how they are set to enter talks with two out-of-contract players: as well as revealing whether they are in the hunt for Gareth Widdop.
- Wakefield chairman Michael Carter offers us an exclusive update on the future of Rugby League in the city. Trinity fans, don’t miss this..
- Salford coach Ian Watson speaks to us in depth about what his hopes and plans are for the future after agreeing a new long-term deal with the club.
- Shaun Wane offers Wigan fans an injury update ahead of Friday’s trip to Leeds.
- Keegan Hirst speaks about his long, arduous journey to becoming a Super League player after making his top-flight debut over the weekend.
- Leeds’ Joel Moon discusses his long-term plans in England – and whether he may ever return to Australia.
- One leading Widnes player reveals how he’s put talks over his future on hold to focus on their Super League struggle.
- Castleford went back to the top of Super League – Daryl Powell speaks after the win against Catalans about injuries, form and much more.
- You may have seen a battle developing online between Garry Schofield and David Fifita on Twitter – and Schoey has his say on matters in an explosive column!
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum