Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower March 26, 2017 19:30 Updated

What's Inside League Express: 27th March edition

The weekend may well be over, but the new week can start with a bang with the new copy of League Express!

We have new Super League leaders, movement in the Championship and League 1 and it’s been another non-stop week for the sport. We hit newsstands on Monday morning – but if you fancy getting the paper digitally at around 9pm, here’s a taster of what you can expect..

  • An insight into the RFL’s funding from Sport England; how it compares with other sports, and how there still may be more money to come..
  • We provide an update on Widnes coach Denis Betts’ future – and the Super League half-back the Vikings tried, but failed, to sign recently.
  • Hull FC’s Motu Tony reveals how they are set to enter talks with two out-of-contract players: as well as revealing whether they are in the hunt for Gareth Widdop.
  • Wakefield chairman Michael Carter offers us an exclusive update on the future of Rugby League in the city. Trinity fans, don’t miss this..
  • Salford coach Ian Watson speaks to us in depth about what his hopes and plans are for the future after agreeing a new long-term deal with the club.
  • Shaun Wane offers Wigan fans an injury update ahead of Friday’s trip to Leeds.
  • Keegan Hirst speaks about his long, arduous journey to becoming a Super League player after making his top-flight debut over the weekend.
  • Leeds’ Joel Moon discusses his long-term plans in England – and whether he may ever return to Australia.
  • One leading Widnes player reveals how he’s put talks over his future on hold to focus on their Super League struggle.
  • Castleford went back to the top of Super League – Daryl Powell speaks after the win against Catalans about injuries, form and much more.
  • You may have seen a battle developing online between Garry Schofield and David Fifita on Twitter – and Schoey has his say on matters in an explosive column!

 

