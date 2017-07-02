What’s Inside League Express? 2nd July edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Don’t want to wait until Monday? Click here to get your hands on the paper as soon as it is released every Sunday night – downloaded straight to your smart device.

Another busy week in rugby league land is in the bag – so make sure you kickstart your new week with the new issue of League Express: as there’s plenty of huge news to sink your teeth into.

There’s been plenty of big action on the field and off it, the new edition of the paper has you covered with all the big exclusives and big talking points. Here’s what we’ve got for you this week – including a couple of huge transfers:

We will reveal the Super League club which have COMPLETED a deal to sign blockbuster NRL winger Manu Vatuvei..

..as well as that, we’ll tell you the Super League team who have offered Cooper Cronk a bumper deal to try get him to join them in 2018.

There’s an exclusive interview with Castleford star Zak Hardaker following his new long-term deal this week. Cas fans, you won’t want to miss this.

There’s all the latest on the RFL’s plans to award central contracts to Super League stars – including the names of all those on the RFL’s hitlist..

One Championship club could be on the move next year – we’ll tell you which second-tier side has responded to speculation they could be switching grounds.

There’s been a big takeover at a League 1 side – find out which club are under the spotlight in this week’s paper.

We’ll reveal which big name Widnes have offered a new contract to in a bid to keep away from the clutches of rival clubs.

There’s news of another new deal at Hull – this time for an out-of-contract fans favourite..

Bradford youngsters James Bentley and Ethan Ryan are attracting interest from one Super League club in particular – we’ll tell you which one in this week’s paper.

There’s first interviews aplenty this week – including the thoughts of both Bryson Goodwin and Peta Hiku since their moves to Super League were confirmed.

There’s all that plus the reports, reaction and news from EVERY Super League, Championship and League 1 game; the usual hard-hitting columns from our panel of experts and much, much more. At £1.50 it remains the best value read in rugby league: so don’t delay, get your hands on League Express now!