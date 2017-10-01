What’s Inside League Express: 2nd October edition
It’s been a hectic, dramatic and bumper week in the world of rugby league – and the new issue of League Express certainly continues that theme this week.
We’ve got a stacked-out edition for you this week, with plenty of transfer news, big-name interviews and exclusive stories from all across the sport. Here’s what inside:
- We’ve all the details on another huge signing for Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their promotion to the Championship.
- Bradford fans, we’ve news on how Monday could be an important day for the club and their ongoing legal battle we broke details of earlier this year.
- Sean O’Loughlin has been linked with a move to Toronto – but we’ll also tell you which other club has tabled a deal to sign the Wigan and England captain for 2018.
- We’ll tell you not only who Warrington’s new coach is, but also reveal details of two done deals for the Wolves, and another player they are looking to sign.
- There’s an emotional and must-read interview with Catalans owner Bernard Gausch.. who reveals exactly what would have happened had the Dragons been relegated on Saturday.
- Staying with the Dragons, where will Luke Walsh be playing in 2018? Well, we asked him after the Million Pound Game.
- We also ask the same question of Leigh’s Ben Reynolds ahead of the Centurions’ upcoming campaign back in the Championship.
- Keiron Cunningham breaks his silence on his sacking from St Helens in an exclusive interview all Saints fans will want to read.
- It’s been a big week for Salford off the field – and there’s news of another potential departure at the Red Devils this week on it.
- We look ahead to the Super League Grand Final with exclusive interviews with Adam Milner and Danny McGuire, with Castleford v Leeds now just days away.
- There’s news of a new contract for one big name at Leigh, just hours after their relegation from Super League.
- There’s also reaction from Cumbria, as Barrow beat Whitehaven to secure a place in the Championship next season.