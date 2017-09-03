What’s Inside League Express: 4th September
The end-of-season run-in is hotting up and the games are getting bigger – so what better way to kick off the week than with the new issue of League Express?
You don’t have to wait until Monday morning to find out what’s inside, either, as our digital edition can be delivered straight to your smart device as soon as it’s released. To enable that service, click here. In the mean time, here’s what’s inside this week’s paper:
- Speculation has emerged linking Michael Maguire with a sensational move to Super League to coach Warrington. We’ll tell you whether it’s actually happening or not.
- We’ll also reveal the eight-man shortlist for this year’s Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year award – has someone from your club made it?
- There’s good news for Wakefield as one of their in-form players is offered a new deal by the club.
- Ben Barba made his debut for St Helens at the weekend – we speak to him to find out what he made of Super League and much more.
- Gareth Ellis has a stark warning for Hull FC: find out what in the paper.