What’s inside League Express: 6th February edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The new Rugby League season is officially underway – and as we bring you all the reports and reaction from the opening round of the Championship season, there is a feast of RL content to get stuck into with this week’s edition of League Express.

We’ve got all the latest opinions, insight and news from the world of Rugby League: as well as all of this:

Super League’s Roger Draper reveals to us how they are looking to bring in central contracts – but we’ve exclusive news about how some clubs are already upset about an interesting new revelation that’s already in place with the RFL – it’s a very interesting read indeed..

Staying on the topic of Super League, we’ve a bumper 12-page preview profiling every club, the big questions as the season approaches and our dreaded predictions..!

We recently broke the news of a legal battle between Tim Sheens and Salford – and there’s an exclusive update in this week’s paper about the latest on that situation.

There’s also news concerning another potential legal battle involving a Super League player and one of his former employers.

Huddersfield Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe speaks exclusively to us about his appointment as skipper of the club for 2017.

And on Huddersfield, Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary speaks about his own personal form and what would constitute success for the club this season.

Leeds captain Danny McGuire opens up in an exclusive interview – where he discusses potential retirement in the coming years..

There’s reports and reaction from all six Championship games this weekend – including another significant off-field appointment for Bradford Bulls following defeat at Hull KR..

Leigh Centurions captain Micky Higham speaks to us ahead of their return to the top-flight this weekend against Castleford.

We have full coverage of the weekend’s NRL Nines action from Auckland.

Our editor Martyn Sadler gives his views on the opening weekend of the Championship and he pays tribute to Hull KR President Colin Hutton, who died recently.

Our Hall of Fame columnist Garry Schofield looks ahead to the opening round of Super League fixtures and gives his predictions.

Our amateur correspondent Phil Hodgson looks ahead to the second round of the Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup, which will be played this Saturday.

There’s all that and much more. To ensure you get your copy delivered to your smart device on Sunday night, click here and get the best read in rugby league before everyone else!