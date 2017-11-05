What’s Inside League Express: 6th November Edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The World Cup is in full swing – but it’s not just Down Under where the big rugby league news is happening!

This week’s League Express has all the latest news from both sides of the globe – including in Super League, where there is plenty to discuss as clubs return for pre-season training this week. Here’s what we’ve got for you this week.

He made his England debut on Saturday – and we’ve asked Alex Walmsley about his future at St Helens and whether he may opt for a move to the NRL.

Into Super League, and there’s news of a potential new recruit on the way at Salford Red Devils.

We broke news of Warrington signing Kurt Baptiste last week – we’ve spoke to the man himself about his potential move to the Wire.

One head coach has some strong words relating to the quota rules in this country – insisting they must change.

Plus, there’s news of the Wolves’ reported interest in former Wigan and England winger Josh Charnley.

We speak to Castleford new boy James Green – who has got a message for those who have questioned his arrival at the Tigers..

..while we’ll also tell you when the Tigers should confirm another new signing.

We’ll bring you details of a potential new arrival at Hull FC ahead of the 2018 season.

There’s an exclusive update on the latest concerning Wakefield Trinity and their stadium situation..

..plus, we’ll update you on their heavily-publicised pursuit of NRL forward Pauli Pauli.

Into the Championship, there’s news of new signings on the way at newly-promoted Barrow and Halifax.

Hear from former Grand Final winner Jamie Foster in an exclusive interview on his return from retirement – at League 1 side Workington Town!

Plus there’s reports, reactions and news from all seven World Cup games at the weekend, as well as all the news from around the leagues and into the amateur game. What’s more, you don’t need to wait until Monday – click here to open your digital subscription for the same price as the paper and get it delivered to your smart device every Sunday night at around 9:30pm!