What’s Inside League Express: 9th January edition

It has been a week like no other in Rugby League, with one of the sport’s biggest clubs being liquidated – but what next for the future of Bradford Bulls? League Express has all the answers.

The deadline for parties to submit their expressions of interest in the club is Monday, and ahead of that, our new issue has all the latest about the runners and riders – as well as all of this:

Former Bradford owner Marc Green breaks his silence on the club’s liquidation in his first interview since the Bulls ceased trading. It is an unmissable account of his side of the story.

We’ve spoken to a number of interested parties in the Bulls – including the former owner of a rugby union club who met with the Bulls’ playing staff last week.

Plus, the inside track on how one potential new owner of the club has intentions on making a new Bradford side a “fans trust” – all the details are in the paper.

A number of Super League coaches have spoken to us about how they would look to help Bradford out with players if they are reformed, too – find out who in the paper.

Several Bulls players have already headed for pastures new – and we’ve spoken to some of them. Read exclusive interviews with Kris Welham on joining Salford, and Adam O’Brien and Alex Mellor after they signed for Huddersfield. They’ve all got views on their time at Bradford and how it ended, as well as the challenges ahead at their new clubs.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty more going on; we speak to Leeds captain Danny McGuire who sheds light on when he may call it a day and retire.

There’s Castleford prop Andy Lynch – who, at the age of 37, has his eyes on breaking a pretty special record in 2017.

Warrington coach Tony Smith reveals how one of his injured stars could yet make a comeback earlier than expected – in time for the first game of the season, no less..

Wakefield Trinity’s Kyle Wood speaks to us about why he made the move to Belle Vue in 2017 – and how targeting one position in particular in 2017 could take his game to the next level.

Garry Schofield picks out the people in Rugby League he believes are under the most pressure in 2017 – there’s some surprise choices!

There’s reports and reaction from all the weekend’s pre-season games – including an explosive Hull derby: potentially the only one we’ll see this season.

