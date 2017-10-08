What’s Inside League Express: 9th October edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos are champions of Super League once again – and as expected, there is plenty of reaction to Saturday’s historic eighth title triumph for the Rhinos in this Monday’s League Express!

But our coverage doesn’t just start and end with the Grand Final. As well as comprehensive reaction to the Rhinos’ win over Castleford, we’ve all the latest big news from the world of rugby league: including all of this..

We’ll reveal the names of THREE perhaps surprise inclusions players in England’s squad for the 2017 World Cup ahead of the announcement on Monday.

Will Zak Hardaker make England’s squad for the World Cup? We’ll tell you after a controversial week for the 25-year-old.

There’s an emotionally-charged interview with one member of Leeds’ squad – who revealed he almost considered quitting the sport before Saturday’s win.

We speak to Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick about what – or perhaps who – convinced them to appoint Steve Price as their new coach..

..while we’ll give you the latest on a move for one of Super League’s biggest and best forwards.

The change of ownership is still ongoing at Salford – but we’ll bring you news of one Super League player on their radar for 2018.

Our six-page reaction special from the Grand Final has interviews with over a dozen players on Leeds’ 24-6 triumph over Castleford.

Plus there’s special extended interviews with Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow after their final games for Leeds.

There’s more recruitment news from Hull KR; we revealed on TotalRL this past Friday three players they were chasing – now we’ll tell you about another two, too.

There’s also news of a new addition at Championship side Halifax.

