What’s Inside League Express: April 24th edition

It’s been another busy week in the world of rugby league – and this week’s edition of League Express is the ultimate companion to kick-start your week with.

Four teams are split by a point at the top of Super League, there were some huge results in the Challenge Cup and much more – here’s what’s inside this week’s paper:

It was a disappointing day for Castleford on the field – but off it, there’s some huge stadium news with chief executive Steve Gill that Tigers fans DO NOT want to miss.

England name their squad for Samoa on Monday – and we reveal FOUR names that have made Wayne Bennett’s squad for the trip: including a surprise..

There’s a big interview with Wigan coach Shaun Wane – who talks about his dream with the Warriors. What is it? Get the paper and find out.

There’s exclusive transfer news from Wakefield, where we reveal which big name Trinity have agreed terms on a new contract with..

Castleford forward Andy Lynch speaks out about his retirement plans – will he play on in 2018? We’ve asked him the question.

Swinton fans may well want to get a copy this week – we’ve all the reaction to the Lions’ win at Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup..

..while there’s the fallout from the Huddersfield side too, with Rick Stone revealing all about Ryan Brierley’s departure from the Giants, too.

Plus there’s all the reports and reaction from the weekend’s Super League and Challenge Cup games – all the usual hard-hitting columns and opinions on the game’s big issues and much more. At £1.50, you can’t go wrong – so click here and ensure you get the paper delivered to your smart device on Sunday night: BEFORE it hits news-stands on Monday morning. That’s one way to be ahead of the pack..