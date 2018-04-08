What’s Inside League Express: April 9th edition

Clubs at war, presidents on the warpath, and coaches getting involved too.

It’s been a fiery week in the world of Rugby League, and it will all be covered when League Express is out in stores on Monday.

Of course, those of you who can’t wait that long can read it online Sunday evening by clicking here, and for those who need to know what will be inside, we’ve got you covered right here.

We reveal which Super League coach is the frontrunner for the vacant Scotland job.

Major news from both New York and Toronto, but for two very different reasons…

On the Super League front, we have the latest on a massive domestic transfer story… it’s looking like good news for one club.

We speak to Matty Smith, who gives us an update on his St Helens future.

A fresh, and big, update on Sam Tomkins’ future amid speculation linking him with Catalans.

One Hull KR player is brutally honest about the club’s need to sign another halfback.

Luke Thompson gives a big pat on the back to his teammates after Saints’ latest victory.

There’s all of that, plus reaction from a number of coaches on several matters, news from every club in the Championship and League 1, plus match reports from every game and the most extensive coverage of the youth and amateur game.

League Express will be in stores on Monday, but if that’s too long a wait, pick up a copy online on Sunday evening by clicking right here.