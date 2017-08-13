What’s Inside League Express: August 14th Edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sunday evening means one thing – the new edition of League Express is heading to the printers and about to drop online.

After another big week of action, we’ve got it all covered. Here’s just the start of what we have to tell you about this week.

Two significant updates on the future of Bradford Bulls now their relegation to League 1 has been confirmed.

Big news on an English forward that has secured his return to Super League for 2018… and he could well be Castleford’s mystery signing.

Major news on two League One clubs that look set to merge to form one club.

One home nation country is set to lose some of its major stars for the World Cup following a dispute over pay.

The latest on Wakefield’s capture of Jordan Baldwinson, plus a player who will be leaving Trinity.

More on the news that Keiron Cunningham has joined Leigh Centurions’ coaching staff.

Rick Stone gives us the lowdown on the club’s situation regarding Jordan Rankin.

Dom Manfredi speaks to us after he was struck with an injury on his return to action.

More on Saints’ capture of Bradford star James Bentley after Justin Holbrook confirmed his capture.

Adam Milner has been tipped for a ticket on the plane to Australia. We asked him about his England hopes.

Interviews with Albert Kelly and George Griffin as we get the thoughts from every single club.

A fresh explanation behind Tony Gigot’s drugs ban.

Clubs voice their concern about having to travel to Toulouse.



There’s all that plus the reports and reaction from all the games this weekend, all the usual hard-hitting columns and many more. At just £1.50 it remains the best read in rugby league – plus if you click here, you can have it delivered to your smart device on Sunday night. Don’t want to wait until Monday. Buy it tonight at totalrl.com/le.