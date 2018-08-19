What’s Inside League Express: August 20th edition

HAPPY CHALLENGE CUP WEEK.

The sport’s big Wembley outing is upon us, but that’s only the beginning of what’s going on in the world of Rugby League this week. Here’s what you’re going to find inside.

There’s a huge salary cap row set to be addressed this week. It revolves around Catalans.

Staying on Catalans, we have extensive preview coverage of their massive Challenge Cup Final showdown, plus a piece with Warrington favourite Adrian Morley and Garry Schofield making a detailed analysis of the two Cup Final teams.

One League 1 chairman calls for Super League to become a 14-team comp… days ahead of another structure meeting.

Jackson Hastings gives his biggest hint yet on his Salford future.

Our editor Martyn Sadler puts forward a proposal for a league structure for next season that might have a chance of satisfying both the Super League and the Championship clubs.

Big retention news from Huddersfield.

We have confirmation of one Castleford player leaving the club at the end of the season, and his destination.

We reveal which Super League club will be running a reserve grade in 2019.

Danny McGuire has his say on Hull KR’s experience in Toronto.

Tommy Makinson spoke to us about England.

Kris Radlinski discusses Wigan’s stance on recruiting from the Championship.

All of that plus all the usual news, match reports and columns, is in the new League Express. It hits stores on Monday, but why wait until then? Head to TotalRL.com/LEand get the new copy to your device on Sunday evening.