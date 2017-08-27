What’s Inside League Express: August 28th edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

One of the game’s biggest weekend’s might have been and gone, but it’s not passed by without incredible drama and plenty of stories to tell.

Hull FC prevailed at Wembley once again in a pulsating contest with Wigan Warriors, and this week’s League Express has all the very best coverage you’ll need.

But beyond that we have plenty more, including transfer news, stadium unrest and everything in between.

Here’s what you can expect to find in this week’s League Express.

Inevitably, this week’s edition is a must-read edition if you’re a fan of the Black and Whites. Bumper coverage of Hull’s historic club win spans over NINE pages, including interviews with Lee Radford and numerous players, comments from columnists Martyn Sadler and Garry Schofield along with a two-page match report.

There’s plenty of reaction from the Wigan camp too as they come to terms with their defeat.

News of one HUGE NRL star that could yet arrive in Super League next year.

On the eve of his Saints debut, Ben Barba reveals how close he came to joining Warrington Wolves.

Salford Red Devils offer their stance on the proposed purchase of the AJ Bell Stadium by their co-tenants, Sale Sharks.

Huddersfield have completed the signing of a Championship player for 2018. We reveal who.

Wakefield’s new signing Tyler Randell speaks to us about his move, his ambitions and much more.

Grant Millington has plenty to be happy about right now, and the Cas ace has discussed his vision for the club after signing a three-year deal.

It’s gone quiet on the recruitment front at Leeds recently, but we have some news that will get Rhinos fans talking once again.

We reveal a Championship halfback who will be in Super League next year.

All of that, plus two pages of reaction to the Champions Schools Finals, plus news from every Championship and League 1 club plus the very best coverage of the amateur game is crammed inside the new edition of League Express. Can’t wait until Monday morning? Buy your online copy tonight at totalrl.com/le