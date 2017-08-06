What’s inside League Express: August 7th edition

What’s inside League Express: August 7th edition

We’re back!

League Express’s new edition is out right now online and available in stores Monday morning.

Here’s what you can expect to find inside.

  • The latest on the three anti-doping stories that have rocked the sport
  • News of Saints’ latest target for 2018
  • Matty Smith reveals the extent of his injury after returning to action
  • Martyn Sadler gives some advice to Nigel Wood
  • Interviews with players from around Super League, including Carlos Tuimavave, Tony Clubb and Liam Sutcliffe
  • An in-depth piece with Salford coach Ian Watson on their current form
  • An exclusive interview with Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick

All that and much more is available tonight on totalrl.com/le

