What’s Inside League Express: Bank Holiday Monday edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Don’t wait until Monday to get your hands on this week’s paper: instead, open your online subscription and have the paper delivered straight to your smart device EVERY Sunday night without needing to leave the house!

Most of you may have Monday off work – but for us, the action never stops: with this Monday’s League Express the perfect accompaniment to the Bank Holiday Super League action!

We’ve a bumper issue this week as we not only look back on the Summer Bash and a big round of Super League on Thursday and Friday, but ahead with all the biggest news and issues in the game covered. Here’s what we’ve got for you this week:

We reveal the Super League club who have been approached by multiple parties about selling their franchise and relocating to a different part of the country.. but will they accept?

Ben Barba’s signing at St Helens shook the sport in this country last week – we’ll reveal how the Saints will go about trying to get him available sooner than expected..

Speaking of Barba, Saints captain Jon Wilkin has likened his arrival to that of Jamie Lyon’s – but find out which current Saints player Wilkin thinks is as good as the former Man of Steel in a bold, bold claim made to us..

Will Wayne Bennett be selecting any more heritage players ahead of the World Cup? His answer is in this week’s paper.

Who are the frontrunners to succeed Laurent Frayssinous at Catalans? We reveal some of the names – including one which might interest a few Super League fans..

There’s plenty of transfer gossip doing the rounds; such as the big-earning Warrington star who has been offered a deal by, you guessed it, Toronto for 2018!

Speaking of Warrington, there’s news of contract extensions for two of their players in this week’s paper.

Which Hull FC first-teamer is the subject of interest from rival clubs for next season?

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin hits back at the critics who have suggested they could miss out on the top four this season.

New Wakefield signing Adam Walker speaks exclusively to us about the reasons behind his move from St Helens.

There’s all that plus the reports, reaction and action from the weekend’s games; Garry Schofield provides his usual hard-hitting analysis of the sport’s big issues and much, much more.

At just £1.50 it really is the perfect way to start your Bank Holiday Monday – and you can even get it earlier by clicking here to get it delivered to your smart device on Sunday night.