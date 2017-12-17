What’s Inside League Express: December 18th Edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s the final League Express of 2017!

Thanks to all our readers for their support throughout this year, and to round the year off, we’ve a bumper issue which looks both backwards, and forwards.

Here’s what we’ve got in this week’s paper – which you can have delivered to your smart device on Sunday night by simply clicking here:

We sit down for an exclusive Q&A interview with RFL boss Nigel Wood – where he discusses everything from England’s game in Denver, Wayne Bennett’s future as coach, the league structure, New York, Sky’s TV deal and much more..

..while the main man also gives us an insight into his own future in the sport in an extended interview you cannot miss.

We speak to RFL Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield about the possibility of that Denver game against New Zealand – while he also gives us an update on Bennett, and when his future will be decided.

What’s the latest with the takeover at Salford Red Devils? We’ve got an update for you, Red Devils fans.

There’s news of a new signing on the way at Super League side Wakefield Trinity..

..while we’ve also got something of interest for Castleford fans, relating to a player who is joining on trial.

There’s an early Christmas present for Huddersfield fans as we reveal which big name is in advanced talks to extend his stay at the club.

Which high-profile Super League player are Catalans Dragons interested in? We’ll tell you.

There’s an interview with the returning Dan Sarginson, who admits he’s out to prove his doubters wrong.

We reveal which overseas player Hull KR are considering moving on from the club.

There’s news of a new recruit at Leigh Centurions as their squad for 2018 nears completion.

All that plus the latest news from every club in the Championship and League 1, all the latest amateur news and the usual hard-hitting columns. At £1.50 it remains the best read in rugby league – and you don’t have to wait until Monday to read it. Click the link above to open your digital subscription today.