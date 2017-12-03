What’s Inside League Express: December 4th edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The World Cup Final has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the action has stopped.

In the aftermath of England’s devastating defeat, League Express is on hand to pick up the pieces and delve into the aftermath and all the implications of another Australia World Cup triumph.

We have a two-page match report, reaction from several of the England players plus much more on the future of the international game.

Beyond that, we’ve got all the latest from all the clubs from Super League right down to League 1, with plenty of exclusive interviews and recruitment stories.

Here is just a taste of what’s inside.

England could be touring Papua New Guinea in 2019. We have the big story as Nigel Wood reveals all.

We’ve already told you about a Six Nations tournament, now we have even further details as confirmation of the event draws closer.

Wayne Bennett’s contract is up with England. What does that mean for his future?

Castleford’s rugby union-bound youngster issues a dark warning for the sport.

A Leeds Rhinos first-team member is taking his first step into a senior coaching role.

One Hull FC star declares strong interest in becoming the club’s next captain.

Chris Chester explains why international players need more protection.

Salford signed one player last week… but could there be another? Ian Watson reveals all.

Sam Tagataese has been linked with several clubs. We reveal why a move hasn’t happened.

The latest on Anthony Gelling’s Wigan future after he returned to New Zealand.

Widnes chief executive James Rule speaks to us exclusively.

There’s all of that, along with the usual columns from Martyn Sadler and Garry Schofield, the latest news from Championship and League 1 plus all the latest from the amateur game. League Express will be in stores on Monday, but if you can’t wait that long, get your copy online Sunday evening at totalrl.com/le.