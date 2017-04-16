What’s Inside League Express: the Easter Monday edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Happy Easter readers!

It’s been a bumper weekend of rugby league and, the best is potentially yet to come. There’s no work for most on Monday – instead a full round of Super League and Championship fixtures to look forward to! And we’ve got a big issue this week: here’s what’s inside..

We reveal a number of the runners and riders for the coaching job at St Helens..

What’s next for Wakefield and their hunt for a new stadium? We’ve spoken to the key people at the heart of the issue..

Could one England international playing in the NRL be set to leave his club – and could the new salary cap changes tempt him home?

There’s an exclusive interview with Declan Patton about his tough start to 2017 and his part in Warrington’s recent revival.

The big names keep on coming – with Wigan’s George Williams going into detail about how close he was to joining the NRL before signing a new long-term deal with the Warriors.

Another player staying in Super League is Mark Percival – but where did he have interest from before signing a new deal? We’ll reveal all.

One Wakefield man who is out of contract at the end of this year reveals how he’s eyeing up a long-term future with Trinity.

There’s news on one Leigh Centurions player who could be about to LEAVE the club.

Garry Schofield asks where Sam Tomkins fits into Wigan’s team upon his return from injury in a typically hard-hitting column.

Plus there’s all the reports and reaction from the Good Friday games – as well as a look ahead to Easter Monday’s action. It’s the ultimate rugby league read to kickstart your week: and round off the Bank Holiday weekend with a bang!

