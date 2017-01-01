What’s Inside League Express: The first edition of 2017

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Happy New Year!

It’s been a chaotic two weeks in Rugby League land; there have been transfers aplenty, new signings making their debuts in the festive friendlies and much more – and League Express is back with the first edition of 2017 to keep fans completely up to date with the latest goings on in the game.

It’s a bumper edition this week as we catch up with the last fortnight’s worth of action – we had a small break for Christmas – and here’s what we’ve got inside this week:

Where next for Bradford? With a decision on the club’s future imminent, we speak exclusively to a man looking to take the club on in 2017 – if they are liquidated. Stand by for some scathing comments on the situation at the Bulls.

There’s also reaction from Andrew Chalmers after his consortium’s bid was rejected last week, as he speaks exclusively to us.

There’s another new face imminent at Leigh Centurions: find out who the Super League newcomers have agreed a deal to sign.

The results of our Readers’ Poll for 2017 are in – Hull FC fans; you may want to pick up a copy – and Garry Schofield tells us who he voted for.

Meanwhile, which Championship player is being courted by a number of Super League clubs as a late recruit for 2017?

St Helens coach Keiron Cunningham reveals which of his new signings he tried to get the club to sign five years ago!

Castleford’s Ben Roberts reveals the date he’s hoping to be back playing – and how close his career came to ending last year

Leeds’ Liam Sutcliffe reacts to a disappointing Boxing Day defeat – and reveals the position he’s looking to make his own in 2017

Meanwhile, Wakefield’s Tom Johnstone speaks exclusively to us about the pressure on his shoulders this year in an eye-opening interview.

Prince Harry was named as the new patron of the RFL over the festive period – but we’ve had a damning verdict on the matter from a former MP – it’s a must-read!

The man tasked with replacing Kevin Brown, half-back Tom Gilmore, opens up on his career to date and the challenge ahead

Salford coach Ian Watson gives us an exclusive update on the club’s recruitment process for 2017 – it’s a must-read, Red Devils fans

Our editor Martyn Sadler asks whether any other club can emulate Hull’s 2016 success in 2017, and he reveals Leigh Chairman Derek Beaumont’s response to being nominated as Man of the Year in Rugby League in 2016.

Plus, there’s reports and reaction from EVERY game played over the festive period.

There’s all the latest Championship, League 1 and amateur news too. Kick off 2017 the way any Rugby League fans should; with the biggest and best read in the game. And if you want to get hold of it on Sunday night before it hits the shops, click the link below to find out how.

