What’s Inside League Express: January 22nd edition

- An application to take Rugby League to Boston is being considered. We reveal two of the men behind the bid.
- Garreth Carvell has helped relaunch the players’ union, and he’s already busy at work in his discussions with the RFL.
- A number of shock non-heartland areas have made a bid to stage a game at the 2021 World Cup. We reveal the locations, plus the current fixture model in place for the event.
- Garry Lo made his debut for Castleford on Saturday. We caught up with the PNG flier following his arrival at the club.
- He was named the captain of Leeds last week, and Kallum Watkins has now outlined his vision for both the club and himself under his leadership.
- After Albert Kelly admitted he was unsure on his future, we asked another Hull FC player out of contract at the end of the season about his plans.
- Moving across the city, Hull KR chief Tim Sheens defends his squad, following criticism of their recruitment.
- We have the very latest injury latest from Huddersfield, with Rick Stone giving updates on three key players.
- Garry Schofield is back, discussing his key men in each Super League side.
- Paul Rowley offers a recruitment update following the departure of three big-name stars last week.
