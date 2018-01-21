What’s Inside League Express: January 22nd edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The new season is just around the corner, and Rugby League is alive with a flurry of activity both on and off the field.

We have all the latest covered in our latest edition of League Express, which includes match reports from all pre-season games that took place this week.

Here’s a taster of what you can expect.

An application to take Rugby League to Boston is being considered. We reveal two of the men behind the bid.

Garreth Carvell has helped relaunch the players’ union, and he’s already busy at work in his discussions with the RFL.

A number of shock non-heartland areas have made a bid to stage a game at the 2021 World Cup. We reveal the locations, plus the current fixture model in place for the event.

Garry Lo made his debut for Castleford on Saturday. We caught up with the PNG flier following his arrival at the club.

He was named the captain of Leeds last week, and Kallum Watkins has now outlined his vision for both the club and himself under his leadership.

After Albert Kelly admitted he was unsure on his future, we asked another Hull FC player out of contract at the end of the season about his plans.

Moving across the city, Hull KR chief Tim Sheens defends his squad, following criticism of their recruitment.

We have the very latest injury latest from Huddersfield, with Rick Stone giving updates on three key players.

Garry Schofield is back, discussing his key men in each Super League side.

Paul Rowley offers a recruitment update following the departure of three big-name stars last week.

Don’t want to wait until Monday? Get yourself a copy online on Sunday evening! Simply head over to TotalRL.com/LE and get your copy ahead of the rest. To do that, simply click here!