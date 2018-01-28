What’s Inside League Express: January 29th edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The big kick-off is FINALLY here!

Competitive Rugby League returns this week, and we’re celebrating with a bumper 40-page edition of League Express, including previews from all the Super League and Championship clubs.

There’s that, plus all this to look out for in this week’s paper.

Reserves is a hot topic right now, so we asked all 12 Super League coaches and the acting CEO at the RFL, Ralph Rimmer, for their thoughts. The results are interesting.

Nigel Wood stepped down from the RFL recently, but he has something to smile about as a result of it…

Who replaces Wood remains to be seen, but we’ve spoken to one person very interested in the role.

Ian Watson launches a scathing attack on Hull Kingston Rovers for their attempts to sign Rob Lui. You don’t want to miss this!

Meanwhile, Tim Sheens provides an update on his squad and their recruitment search.

One Super League captain will miss the start of the season. We reveal who.

Alex Walmsley breaks his silence on those NRL rumours.

Lee Radford discusses the futures of out-of-contract stars Albert Kelly and Carlos Tuimavave.

Could Tony Gigot be back at Catalans? Steve McNamara offers an update on his situation.

Garry Schofield looks ahead to the games on the opening weekend of the Super League season.

Martyn Sadler suggests a possible solution to the dilemma of Reserve grade rugby.

Our Australian correspondent Malcolm Andrews gives his memories of the great Johnny Raper, who has sadly been diagnosed as suffering from dementia.

We have full coverage from Round One of this season’s Challenge Cup competition.

We have full coverage from Round One of this season's Challenge Cup competition.