What’s Inside League Express: January 30th edition

To read this week’s paper before it hits newsagents on Monday, click here to ensure you get your copy delivered to your smart device from 9pm onwards on Sunday night.

The new Championship season is just a matter of days away – and this week’s League Express covers all the big talking points ahead of the new second-tier season starting this weekend.

There’s our traditional bumper Championship previews for fans to get stuck into, as well as all the latest news from the world of Rugby League – oh, and all of this lot too:

There’s an exclusive interview with Geoff Toovey following his arrival at Bradford this week – and it’s the only place you can read Toovey’s thoughts on the new setup at Odsal ahead of their season getting underway this weekend at Hull KR. Bradford fans, it is a must-read..

Also, there’s interesting news about the former Bradford Bulls club – as well as the holding company who ran the club. It’s a very interesting take on what happens next in regards to that particular entity – which has NOT yet been liquidated despite reports to the contrary.

There’s also interesting news about the potential future of Odsal Stadium in this week’s paper, too.

Away from Bradford, there’s all the latest happenings in Super League, including new Wigan arrival Thomas Leuluai, who discusses how his World Cup hopes may have taken a hit..

Long-serving Leeds forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan admits just how close he came to retiring from the sport altogether 18 months ago.

St Helens captain Jon Wilkin discusses experience, pressure and hopes for St Helens in 2017 in another exclusive interview.

There’s Wakefield prop Craig Huby – who opens up on his high-profile departure from Huddersfield following a difficult two seasons at the Giants.

Popular Castleford centre Jake Webster discusses how he feels he’s in some of the best form – and condition – of his career.

Danny Brough opens up on just how difficult 2016 was for Huddersfield – and why he thinks things went so badly. As usual, Brough does not hold back.

We preview the Championship season with in-depth studies into all 12 clubs; the big talking points, the aspirations and the dreaded League Express predictions!

There’s all the reports and reaction from the weekend’s pre-season games: including an impressive victory for Castleford at St Helens..

All our usual columnists are back for another week – including Hall of Famer Garry Schofield and League Express editor Martyn Sadler.

