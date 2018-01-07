What’s Inside League Express: January 8th edition
Don't wait until Monday to pick up your copy – click here to open your digital subscription and be notified instantly when the paper is ready to read from 9:30pm on Sunday night: when it'll be delivered straight to your smart device.
The second issue of League Express in 2018 is upon us – and as usual, we’ve plenty of big stories to bring you from the world of rugby league this week.
The New Year brings with it a whole heap of stories worth getting stuck into, whether you’re reading the paper on Monday morning, or digitally on Sunday night. Here’s what we’ve got for you this week – with Hull fans in particular bound to be interested..
- We’ve an exclusive, in-depth two-page Q&A with Hull owner Adam Pearson – who discusses the issues at both the Black and Whites and the sport on the whole in a revealing and insightful interview for all fans of the sport.
- Pearson, among other issues, touches on Nigel Wood’s departure from the RFL – and we’ll break down the early runners and riders for the job.. including a couple of popular names who you can already rule OUT of the running.
- Meanwhile, one leading Super League chief executive offers us his opinion on what kind of candidate the RFL should be looking for to replace Wood.
- There’s news concerning Salford Red Devils – in an interesting development relating to their proposed change of ownership.
- We broke news of Championship clubs expressing their frustration over Toronto and Premier Sports’ deal to show games this season – and now, the RFL have responded. We’ll bring you details of what their email to the clubs says as this row rumbles on.
- Wigan coach Shaun Wane gives us an update on Frank-Paul Nuuausala’s future – before addressing the negativity surrounding Dan Sarginson’s return to the club.
- Tom Johnstone speaks exclusively to us following his electrifying return from injury – and reveals how worried he was for his career.
- There’s news of a new contract for one leading Castleford Tigers star..
- We sit down for an exclusive interview with Warrington’s new marquee signing Tyrone Roberts – who reveals what it was that convinced him to make the move to the Wolves for 2018.
- Our annual pre-season feature profiling the 12 hottest rookies in Super League returns – which of your club’s young starlets have we tipped for a big year?
- St Helens coach Justin Holbrook discusses Ben Barba’s first few months at St Helens – and how Super League can expect a whole lot more from the Australian superstar in 2018.
- There’s also news of a new signing in the Championship – as one second-tier club snare a player from a rival club.
