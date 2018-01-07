What’s Inside League Express: January 8th edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Don’t wait until Monday to pick up your copy – click here to open your digital subscription and be notified instantly when the paper is ready to read from 9:30pm on Sunday night: when it’ll be delivered straight to your smart device.

The second issue of League Express in 2018 is upon us – and as usual, we’ve plenty of big stories to bring you from the world of rugby league this week.

The New Year brings with it a whole heap of stories worth getting stuck into, whether you’re reading the paper on Monday morning, or digitally on Sunday night. Here’s what we’ve got for you this week – with Hull fans in particular bound to be interested..

We’ve an exclusive, in-depth two-page Q&A with Hull owner Adam Pearson – who discusses the issues at both the Black and Whites and the sport on the whole in a revealing and insightful interview for all fans of the sport.

Pearson, among other issues, touches on Nigel Wood’s departure from the RFL – and we’ll break down the early runners and riders for the job.. including a couple of popular names who you can already rule OUT of the running.

Meanwhile, one leading Super League chief executive offers us his opinion on what kind of candidate the RFL should be looking for to replace Wood.

There’s news concerning Salford Red Devils – in an interesting development relating to their proposed change of ownership.

We broke news of Championship clubs expressing their frustration over Toronto and Premier Sports’ deal to show games this season – and now, the RFL have responded. We’ll bring you details of what their email to the clubs says as this row rumbles on.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane gives us an update on Frank-Paul Nuuausala’s future – before addressing the negativity surrounding Dan Sarginson’s return to the club.

Tom Johnstone speaks exclusively to us following his electrifying return from injury – and reveals how worried he was for his career.

There’s news of a new contract for one leading Castleford Tigers star..

We sit down for an exclusive interview with Warrington’s new marquee signing Tyrone Roberts – who reveals what it was that convinced him to make the move to the Wolves for 2018.

Our annual pre-season feature profiling the 12 hottest rookies in Super League returns – which of your club’s young starlets have we tipped for a big year?

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook discusses Ben Barba’s first few months at St Helens – and how Super League can expect a whole lot more from the Australian superstar in 2018.

There’s also news of a new signing in the Championship – as one second-tier club snare a player from a rival club.

Don’t wait until Monday to pick up your copy – click here to open your digital subscription and be notified instantly when the paper is ready to read from 9:30pm on Sunday night: when it’ll be delivered straight to your smart device.