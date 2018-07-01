What’s Inside League Express – July 2nd edition

As we enter July, the heat really is starting to hit scorch mode in the world or Rugby League.

How can it not? The battle for key positions in the league tables are nearing their conclusion, the transfer deadline is looming and of course, the battles off the field continue to rumble on.

As ever, your weekly dose of League Express will be available Monday night in stores or Sunday evening online, and here’s a taster of what we’ve got lined up.

We have a fresh update on Kyle Eastmond’s Warrington future.

We have a new leader of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table, who is praised effusively by his coach.

Our editor Martyn Sadler gives his view on current issues, and reveals that the battle to replace Nigel Wood at the RFL is now down to three candidates.

Joe Greenwood gives his view on Wigan, after less than a week at the club.

Hull KR definitely aren’t giving up the fight to make the top eight, as Danny McGuire makes clear.

The latest on two Castleford players who seem to be on their way out of the club.

One Leeds player sticks up ferociously for Brian McDermott.

Ian Watson has his say on the Craig Kopczak rumours.

Huddersfield made one signing today, but it signals the end for one of their existing players.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone is full of praise for one club in particular.

The latest on the plights of Barrow and Keighley.

It’s all available from as early as Sunday night, you can wait until Monday to get it in stores, but if you can’t wait until then, head to totalrl.com/le for your latest instalment of League Express.