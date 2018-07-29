What’s Inside League Express: July 30th edition

League Express is in stores tomorrow, and it’s another heavy edition.
Here’s what you’ll find inside.
- The latest on the Super 8s fixtures
- News about a leading newspaper that is ceasing its Rugby League coverage (thankfully not League Express)
- An exclusive interview with Peter Mata’utia after his move to Castleford
- Garry Schofield looks ahead to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.
- One Super League chairman is plotting a bid for Odsal Stadium.
- Liam Finn discusses his move to Widnes
- Jackson Hastings is the talk of Salford… he found time for us though
- Micky Higham discusses the future of Leigh Centurions
- Martyn Sadler gives some credit to the RFL for its Challenge Cup planning, but not for its promotion of the upcoming Kiwi Test series
- Gareth Walker speaks to new Keighley Cougars CEO, former Castleford Tigers boss Steve Gill.
There’s much more of all that too, and it’s available online at totalrl.com/le from Sunday evening and in stores from tomorrow.