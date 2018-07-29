You are here

What’s Inside League Express: July 30th edition

Matthew Shaw

League Express is in stores tomorrow, and it’s another heavy edition.

Here’s what you’ll find inside.

  • The latest on the Super 8s fixtures
  • News about a leading newspaper that is ceasing its Rugby League coverage (thankfully not League Express)
  • An exclusive interview with Peter Mata’utia after his move to Castleford
  • Garry Schofield looks ahead to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.
  • One Super League chairman is plotting a bid for Odsal Stadium.
  • Liam Finn discusses his move to Widnes
  • Jackson Hastings is the talk of Salford… he found time for us though
  • Micky Higham discusses the future of Leigh Centurions
  • Martyn Sadler gives some credit to the RFL for its Challenge Cup planning, but not for its promotion of the upcoming Kiwi Test series
  • Gareth Walker speaks to new Keighley Cougars CEO, former Castleford Tigers boss Steve Gill.

