What’s Inside League Express: June 19th edition

It’s been another busy week in the world of rugby league: and what better way to get on top of it all that with the new League Express.

There’s transfer stories, big interviews and all the usual hard-hitting analysis in this week’s paper.. here’s what we’ve got for you tonight:

All the information coming out of the Super League clubs meeting earlier this week, and the potential changes to the structure.

The Denny Solomona saga is over, but one Rugby League chairman isn’t impressed with the outcome.

Remember when Wigan called off their game with Widnes? We’ve finally got an outcome of the investigation from the RFL. It will get people talking.

Eamonn McManus gives us an update on Ben Barba’s position, and his current ban. There’s also news of a Saints player who could be set to join a Championship side on loan.

Sam Tomkins found time to speak to us after a successful return from injury.

Joe Wardle is heading back to Super League… but where?

There’s more change coming at Warrington. We reveal who is coming – and going – from the Halliwell Jones.

We’ve an exclusive interview with Jordan Rankin after his move from Huddersfield.

The latest on speculation linking Richie Myler with a move to Leeds.

We reveal who Leigh are chasing as an immediate signing, plus an interview with Mitch Brown on an old teammate – Leigh’s new signing Bryson Goodwin.

Rob Lui has his say on what his future may hold with his contract at Salford set to expire.

Mark Minichiello spoke to us after Hull advanced in the Challenge Cup.

There's all that plus the reports and reaction from all the weekend's games, the usual columns from Martyn Sadler and Garry Schofield and so much more.