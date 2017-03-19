What’s Inside League Express: March 20th edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

To get your copy of the paper ahead of its release on newsstands on Monday morning, click here to get it delivered to your smart device on Sunday evening as soon as it’s released (around 9pm) and get the hottest read in rugby league first!

There’s never a dull moment in rugby league – and what better way to round up the week’s news, big talking points and games than with the new edition of League Express?

We’ve seen Castleford deposed at the top of Super League at the expense of Wigan, Warrington’s winless run continue and much more – and that’s only in the top tier! There’s plenty of stuff happening all across the sport – and the new issue has you covered. Here’s what we’ve got:

Could Wigan be lining up a move to bring a former Super League player who is now in rugby union back to the sport? Don’t miss this, Warriors fans.

There’s been quite a story emerge over the future of Danny Brough at Huddersfield: we’ve all the latest on that particular transfer development in the paper.

One Super League coach hits out at the RFL’s direction in relation to England’s bid to try win the World Cup this year.

Leeds captain Danny McGuire gives us an exclusive update on whether he will play on in 2018 – Rhinos fans, it’s a must-read.

How productive is Super League’s sponsorship deal with Betfred proving to be? We’ve an exclusive chat with bookie Fred Done on how the deal is working for both him and rugby league.

Wakefield fans, there’s all the latest on your hunt for a new home in 2018 – as we rule one potential location out of the mix.

Luke Walsh provides an interesting insight into his decision to join Catalans – it was much later than when you may have expected!

Garry Schofield offers up his candidates for a Super League coaching job should one become available – and there’s some surprises!

One Super League coach reignites the debate on reserves and dual-registration..

Leigh captain Micky Higham throws his weight behind one of his team-mates getting a surprise England call this season..

..while Cas coach Daryl Powell throws a couple of his own uncapped players into the mix, as well as the latest on trialist Alex Foster.

St Helens got a much-needed win at the weekend – and Kyle Amor issues a rallying cry to the club’s supporters.

Plus all the reports, reaction and more from every Super League and Challenge Cup game, all the big names, the big talking points and everything else you’d need to get you through a Monday!

It’s any rugby league fan’s ultimate companion – so pick up your copy and keep abreast of what’s happening in RL land!

To get your copy of the paper ahead of its release on newsstands on Monday morning, click here to get it delivered to your smart device on Sunday evening as soon as it’s released (around 9pm) and get the hottest read in rugby league first!