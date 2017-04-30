What’s Inside League Express: May 1st Edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s a Bank Holiday special this week as we prepare for England’s Test match against Samoa.

Here’s what you can expect to find in the paper:

The best coverage of England’s upcoming Test match with Samoa, including the latest from in camp and much more.

One man has been ruled out of the Saints job. We reveal who.

Daryl Powell is not happy with England’s squad. But why?

Huddersfield players pay tribute to the Davy family after the loss of Jennifer Davy

Mark Minichiello reveals his excitement for Hull’s future

Josh Jones signed a new deal at Salford, so we got in touch to find out why he decided to stay.

Frank-Paul Nuuausala believes the RFL are “playing with fire” but in what regard?

Liam Finn calls on a few of his teammates to join him in signing a new deal.

That, and all of the regular Championship and League 1 news is all available at your viewing right now. Grab your copy at totalrl.com/le