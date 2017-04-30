What’s Inside League Express: May 1st Edition

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 30, 2017 22:13

What’s Inside League Express: May 1st Edition

It’s a Bank Holiday special this week as we prepare for England’s Test match against Samoa.

Here’s what you can expect to find in the paper:

  • The best coverage of England’s upcoming Test match with Samoa, including the latest from in camp and much more.
  • One man has been ruled out of the Saints job. We reveal who.
  • Daryl Powell is not happy with England’s squad. But why?
  • Huddersfield players pay tribute to the Davy family after the loss of Jennifer Davy
  • Mark Minichiello reveals his excitement for Hull’s future
  • Josh Jones signed a new deal at Salford, so we got in touch to find out why he decided to stay.
  • Frank-Paul Nuuausala believes the RFL are “playing with fire” but in what regard?
  • Liam Finn calls on a few of his teammates to join him in signing a new deal.

That, and all of the regular Championship and League 1 news is all available at your viewing right now. Grab your copy at totalrl.com/le

