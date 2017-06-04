What’s inside League Express – June 5th edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s been anything but quiet in the world of Rugby League this week. But as ever, our reporters have been on top of everything to make sure you’re covered on everything going on.

Here’s what’s inside the new paper:

Following the highly controversial doubleheader weekend, one Leeds player puts his hand up to help form a new players’ union

We reveal Catalans’ number one target in their search for a new head coach. It’s a current Super League head coach.

One Championship coach explains why he believes the sport would be better moving away from the Super 8s concept.

Which Wigan forward is attracting interest from the NRL? Find out in the paper.

We confirm one Warrington player who will not be staying beyond the end of the season.

Lee Radford has his say on the doubleheader weekend. Spoiler – he’s not happy.

A key Wakefield star has signed a new long-term deal. We reveal who.

Huddersfield’s managing director Richard Thewlis discusses the potential implications of the town’s football club earning promotion to the Premier League.

Leigh head coach Neil Jukes provides an update on their recruitment plans.

Denis Betts is happy with one of his newest stars.

All that and all the regular columns, reports and much more are inside this week’s League Express. Get your copy in stores tomorrow. Can’t wait that long? Get your copy TONIGHT at totalrl.com/le.