What’s Inside League Express: May 8th edition

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 7, 2017 20:56

Internationals, Super League and everything else in between has made for a busy, busy week for us all at League Express HQ.

Throw into the mix a new head coach appointment and the opening of the recruitment market, it has made our reporters go into overdrive this week.

But we’ve got it all covered this week in a bumper edition.

Here’s what you can expect to find in the paper:

  • Revelations surrounding new compensation rules that have got a lot of senior figures in the youth development side of the game concerned.
  • Castleford CEO Steve Gill provides an update on Zak Hardaker’s future with the club moving forward.
  • Amid talk of a re-brand at Salford, Robbie Hunter-Paul reveals some of the possibilities.
  • Martyn Sadler advises Marwan Koukash to think again about a name change for Salford.
  • We reveal one player that Hull FC have in their sights for 2018.
  • Three players are being linked with moves AWAY from Widnes Vikings.
  • Two Super League head coaches are livid with match officials.
  • A Super League star believes attitude is the problem at his struggling club.
  • Reaction from England’s camp after their Test match victory over Samoa.
  • Tony Smith has praised the salary cap, while one Warrington player is being linked with a move away from the club.
  • The latest from Sheffield Eagles and their stadium saga.
  • Garry Schofield gives his views on England’s victory over Samoa in Sydney on Saturday.

That, and all of the regular Championship and League 1 news is all available for your viewing right now. Grab your copy at totalrl.com/le

