What’s Inside League Express: November 20th edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Only four teams are left standing at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup – and this week’s League Express has all the biggest and best news from that tournament and the rest of world rugby league.

This week’s issue is a bumper one – here’s what we’ve got for you:

There’s the best reaction from England’s victory over Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Hear from coach Wayne Bennett, captain Sean O’Loughlin, and centre Kallum Watkins.

Castleford fans, there’s also an interview with your new signing Garry Lo – and details on when he’ll start work with the 2017 Super League leaders.

Internationally, we’ve got hugely exciting news about a new tournament which looks like it’s going to happen NEXT YEAR – and it involves England..

..there’s also an exclusive interview with the man behind Rugby League Ireland – and he has plans to get a team in League 1 very soon. Find out more in this week’s paper.

Huddersfield fans, we’ve spoken to Jermaine McGillvary to ask him about that NRL interest and whether he would fancy a move to Australia..

..meanwhile, another Giants star admits he WOULD be interested in playing in Australia should the opportunity arise.

We’ll reveal the names of two World Cup players who are attracting the interest of Super League clubs..

..including one who Salford are increasingly keen on.

Catalans star Tony Gigot could be back playing sooner than expected – by the start of next season. Find out why in this week’s paper.

Wakefield fans – there’s news of an imminent signing for the club as pre-season steps up for Chris Chester and his side..

..while coach Chris Chester updates us on the return of Tom Johnstone.

There’s an update on Warrington’s reported interest on Sale winger Josh Charnley.

In League 1, there’s news of another impressive coup for York City Knights.

There’s all that plus the latest reports and reaction from the World Cup quarter-finals, the news from the Championship, League 1 and the amateur scene and much more. What’s more, you don’t have to wait until Monday night to read it – click here to open your digital subscription and be notified on your smart device the minute the paper is available to view on Sunday night from 9:30pm!