What’s Inside League Express: October 1st edition

October is here and with that, Grand Final month is here.

The finale of the season may be nearing but there are no early holidays at League Express, with our reporters hard at work to provide you another great read this week.

Here’s what’s inside:

The latest on Jackson Hastings, both on his future and his international ambitions.

The Albert Goldthorpe Player and Rookie of the year are revealed.

Danny Walker didn’t play for Widnes on Sunday, we have the latest on his future.

Staying on the Vikings, we reveal which Championship star they’re close to signing for 2019.

A Huddersfield star has signed a new deal.

Luke Burgess says his farewells after hanging up the boots.

He kicked a crucial drop goal for Toronto on Friday, now Gareth O’Brien is sending out a warning.

We have possibly the final interview with Joel Moon before he heads back to Australia for good

We have the latest on the Catalans’ plans to play in Barcelona

Martyn Sadler reveals who he thinks will be selected in the Dream Team when it is revealed on Monday.

You can get your copy in stores from tomorrow, but if you can’t wait until then, head to TotalRL.com/LE to get your online edition!