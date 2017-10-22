What’s Inside League Express: October 23rd

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The World Cup is here!

It’s been four long years in the making, but the 2017 event is upon us, and League Express is ready to celebrate with another bumper edition.

Inside this week’s paper we have a stack of World Cup coverage, including a team-by-team guide to all the nations competing.

But what else can you expect in our latest issue? Here’s just a taster:

SEVEN pages of World Cup coverage, including interviews with Wayne Bennett, James Roby and Sean O’Loughlin.

England kick-started their campaign with a strong performance against the Affiliated States. We have a two-page report of England’s final warm-up game.

One former Great Britain coach has slammed Wayne Bennett’s position as England’s head coach on the eve of the tournament.

Staying on the international front, we have the latest update on New York’s potential new franchise.

It was a move that was on and then off. But could Wakefield’s hopes of signing Pauli Pauli have been revived?

Motu Tony provides us with an update on Hull’s recruitment ahead of next year.

We have an exclusive interview with Jamie Ellis, who discusses his return to Castleford and reveals which other clubs showed interest in his services.

New Widnes star Will Matthews discusses his move to Super League.

Ian Watson reveals Salford’s plans on the dual-reg front for next year.

Staying on dual-reg, could Huddersfield be set to switch partners?

30 years on, Garry Schofield reflects on his move from Hull to Leeds.



